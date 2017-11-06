New Highly Selective Dating App Launches In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — Move over Tinder and Bumble, there’s a new dating app in town — literally.

“The League” officially launched on Monday in Detroit, and its made just for high-achieving, ambitious, and career-focused men and women, who are serious about dating. Only 500 Detroit professionals, out of the 3,000 on the wait list, were invited to join “The League” so far but more are expected to be invited in the coming weeks. Meredith Davis, head of Communications, says they authenticate people’s profiles through LinkedIn.

“We’ve had about 3,000 people who have been waiting on the Detroit wait list and today 500 people got notified that they were invited to join ‘The League,'” Davis told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Zahra Huber. “So we do weekly drafts — we call them our Sunday drafts — and we’ll be drafting in users weekly in Detroit to join us.”

“The League” originally launched two years ago and has now branched out to 21 other cities across the country. It originally wasn’t supposed to be up and running in the Motor City this soon, but high numbers sped up the process.

“We did a big series of launches this summer and part of that was us telling the users to spread the word and that we will be going live in a lot of cities next year,” Davis said. “Then we saw the Detroit signup sky rocket.”

The app is free to download and the membership is also free, however there is an annual membership package offered that costs $199. Those interested get find out more information on the organization’s website.

When asked why the app is so picky about who’s invited, Davis responded saying it finds those who are looking for a “serious relationship.”

“It kind of weeds out people who are just looking for one night stands, who aren’t that interested in a serious relationship,” Davis said.