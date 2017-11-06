Petr Mrazek Makes 36 Saves, Red Wings Beat Oilers 4-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Petr Mrazek made 36 saves and Martin Frk and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Sunday.

Frans Nielsen and Gustav Nyquist also scored. The Red Wings have won three of four to reach 7-7-1.

The Oilers dropped to 4-8-1. They have yet to win two games in a row this season.

Detroit opened the scoring 3:23 into the first period. Nielsen made a perfect redirection on Nick Jensen’s point shot that was headed wide, giving goalie Cam Talbot little chance.

The Red Wings went up 2-0 midway through the first on a scramble in front of the net, with Nyquist whacking home his first goal of the season. Nyquist was helped to the dressing room later in the period after a knee-on-knee collision with Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba.

Detroit added to its lead midway through the second period when Eck scored off a turnover.

Mantha added his seventh of the season on a power play in the third.

Notes: It was the first meeting of the season between the clubs. They will play again in Detroit on Nov. 22. … Talbot made 31 saves.

