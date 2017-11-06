Police Searching For 2 Suspects Connected With Shooting 4 People In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for two men suspected of shooting four people in Detroit Sunday night.
According to police, gunmen opened fire on a person walking along a street and then shot three people at a birthday party nearby before midnight.
Two women — ages 27 and 32 — and one male age 40 were shot at the party on Cooper Street near Warren and McClellan.
The fourth person, a 31-year-old man was shot while walking along Cooper Street — he was the first person shot.
The victims were last reported in serious condition at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Investigators don’t have any other information on the suspects, other then they are men.
If anyone any information pertaining to this crime please call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.