Police: WSU Student Sexually Assaulted After Connecting With Man On Tinder

DETROIT (WWJ) – An 18-year-old female student at Wayne State University says she’s the victim of sexual assault after meeting a man on a dating app.
The incident happened at the victim’s residential hall late last week. Campus police say the student reported meeting the 20-year old man on Tinder … and invited him to her dorm.
The student said the man then raped her. Officials say the student stated the man identified himself as Leon Miller.
He’s described as 6-foot-2 with an athletic build. He also has a large tattoo on his chest and is not a WSU student. Police are advising students to use extreme caution if they meet anyone unknown online.
If anyone has information about the suspect they’re asked to contact campus police.