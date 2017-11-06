26 DEAD IN TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING- GUNMAN DEAD LISTEN LIVE NOW/  LATEST INFORMATION 

Police: WSU Student Sexually Assaulted After Connecting With Man On Tinder

DETROIT (WWJ) – An 18-year-old female student at Wayne State University says she’s the victim of sexual assault after meeting a man on a dating app.

The incident happened at the victim’s residential hall late last week. Campus police say the student reported meeting the 20-year old man on Tinder … and invited him to her dorm.

The student said the man then raped her. Officials say the student stated the man identified himself as Leon Miller.

He’s described as 6-foot-2 with an athletic build. He also has a large tattoo on his chest and is not a WSU student. Police are advising students to use extreme caution if they meet anyone unknown online.

If anyone has information about the suspect they’re asked to contact campus police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch