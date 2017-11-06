Target Learning Retail Lesson, Cuts Shopping Hours Around Thanksgiving

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Target learning a lesson in retail and now offering shoppers a breather after holiday shopping on Thanksgiving.
The Minneapolis-based discounter says it will open at 5 p.m. on the day of the turkey feast and then close at midnight local time. Its stores will then reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday until 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight. That’s different from last year when it kept the stores open straight through the night.
Retail analysts say Target has learned that while shoppers like the opportunity to shop in-store on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday, crowds thinned out in the wee hours of the morning.
