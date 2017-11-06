THAW Customer Assistance Day: Helping Those In Need Find Heat, Warmth

DETROIT (WWJ) – With a cold winter season about to set in, those in danger of not being able to pay their heating bills are reminded — help is available. The Heat And Warmth Fund (THAW) will be holding another Customer Assistance Day event Thursday, at Fellowship Chapel on Detroit’s west side.

Matthew Phillips, THAW’s chief operating officer, who says $17 million in heating assistance was distributed to Michigan families in need last year.

“At THAW our entire goal is to stabilize and empower families. To keep them healthy, safe and warm. That’s it,” says Phillips.

Phillips says THAW meets people where they are at.

“It’s something that we like to do — where we can reach those individuals that are facing a crisis – an energy crisis whether that’s heating or with their lights – where they can come out and visit us face-to-face.”

Among them, is Zena from Detroit, who says it’s difficult to ask for aid; “Sometimes it’s hard but you have to put pride aside.”

“I recently got hurt on my job, so I have no income coming in right now – and this could really help me out, because the bills are steadily adding up — and I don’t have any income,” Zena told WWJ. “I encourage a lot of peoples that is sitting up there with them space heaters, and all those different kind of heaters in their house – to come on down and try to get some help now before the winter come.”

THAW’s sold-out “Night of Warm Hearts” Fundraiser caps the week Friday, at the Westin Book Cadillac.

You can contact THAW here. Find more information about THAW’s multiple utility assistance programs.