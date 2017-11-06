Traffic Slowed As Firefighters Respond To Car Fire On Van Dyke, 18 Mile Road

DETROIT (WWJ) – Traffic slowed in the area of south-bound M-53 at 18 Mile Road as firefighters work to contain a car fire.
According to WWJ Traffic Tipster Michelle several lanes were blocked and traffic was making it by in the left lane.
“There’s a white car on the right side, the hood is up and there are flames – probably two or three feet coming out of the car. People were standing a couple feet away — there is two firefighters and multiple emergency vehicles and more were coming in,” she said.
There were no details as to injuries or the cause of incident.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our real-time Traffic Page.