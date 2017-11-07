Police Investigating After 2 Women Found Dead In Lapeer Apartment

LAPEER (WWJ) – Police are investigating after two women were found dead in Lapeer.
Lapeer City Police responded to an apartment — in the 100 block of West Nepessing Street, at around 7 p.m. Sunday — after the women were found unresponsive and cold to the touch.
It’s not known how long the women, ages 59 and 43, were dead before they were discovered. Police said it’s unknown how they died and a cause of death is under investigation. There have been no arrests in the case and no suspects have been described.
Police did not say if or how the two women were related. Their names have not been released, but police said they were both residents of the Lapeer area.
