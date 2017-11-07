Police Investigating After 2 Women Found Dead In Lapeer Apartment

Filed Under: lapeer

LAPEER (WWJ) – Police are investigating after two women were found dead in Lapeer.

Lapeer City Police responded to an apartment — in the 100 block of West Nepessing Street, at around 7 p.m. Sunday — after the women were found unresponsive and cold to the touch.

It’s not known how long the women, ages 59 and 43, were dead before they were discovered. Police said it’s unknown how they died and a cause of death is under investigation. There have been no arrests in the case and no suspects have been described.

Police did not say if or how the two women were related. Their names have not been released, but police said they were both residents of the Lapeer area.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest as more details become available. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch