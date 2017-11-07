A Referendum On Trump? Dems Elected Governor In Virginia, New Jersey

DETROIT (WWJ) – Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey — who sought to tap into anti-Donald Trump sentiments — have won contests to become their states’ next governors.
What does it mean for the mid term elections?
Dave Dulio chair of the Political Science Department at Oakland University says Republicans have some searching to do.
“Republicans are going to have to find another way forward,” says Dulio, “and do their best to not only turn out more main-stream or run of the mill Republicans but also try to get those Trump voters come their way. Gillespie couldn’t do it — we’ll see if Republicans can do it a year from now in 2018.”
In Virginia’s closely watched contest, Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie.
In New Jersey front-running Democrat Phil Murphy topped Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno to succeed Republican Gov. Chris Christie.
