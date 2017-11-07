Cigarette Smoking Bama Fan Dragged Out Of Game [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Smoking indoors is about as disgusting as it gets. Where does smoking outside rank, though?

One lady tried smoking a cigarette while attending the Alabama game this past weekend and found out the hard way that smoking is not allowed.

In a video, the lady is shown tugging on a burner — and when she was told to put it out things got aggressive.

The lady was dragged out by her arm and she then proceeded to act like a child and made it appear that she had no idea why this was happening to her.

According to al.com:

“Like many other campuses nationwide, The University of Alabama is now a Smoke Free Campus. The change, effective Jan. 1, 2015, is designed to make the campus a healthier environment for our students, faculty, staff and visitors. Smoking of any lit product (including e-cigarettes) is prohibited on UA grounds, parking structures, athletic facilities and buildings. Whether you are a smoker or a non-smoker, UA knows that the campus community will demonstrate thoughtfulness, consideration and cooperation as we work together to successfully implement this campuswide policy.”

Do you think this fan should have been dragged out the way she was?