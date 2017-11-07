Cookie Dough Lovers Delight! Detroit Pop-Up Makes Dipping Into Dough Legit

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re always tempted to lick the bowl when you’re making cookies, there’s a new restaurant in Detroit just for you.

Detroit Dough, LLC is set to open in May in the Goldberg neighborhood on West Grand Blvd near the Motown Museum. Owner Autumn Kyles says it will work like an ice cream shop with five different bases, and 50 mix-ins from chocolate chips to butterscotch.

“With this cookie dough – it’s safe to eat … it’s completely consumable, it’s just unbaked cookie dough,” says Kyles.  No eggs in this dough.

There’s a pop up this weekend to sample the dough, Thursday through Saturday at Detroit Clothing Circle in Midtown.

The pop-up shares its name with a custom sugar cookie maker. 

