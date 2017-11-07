M-59 Back Open In Sterling Heights After Serious Injury Crash

STERLING HEIGHTS

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – At least one person is hospitalized following a series crash on Hall Road (M-59) in Sterling Heights.

Police remained on the scene for about two hours — on eastbound M-59, west of Hayes Road — after the two-car accident at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said one person was taken by EMS to a local hospital in serious condition, and there may have been some additional injuries.

Eastbound M-59 was completely shut down at the scene after the crash; but, as of 11:40 a.m., all lanes had reopened. While traffic was again moving, WWJ Traffic Reporter Tracy McCaskel urged motorists to expect slowdowns through that stretch during the lunch hour. Backups were reported at the turnarounds from westbound eastbound Hall Rd.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the crash or who was at fault. An investigation is ongoing.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our real-time traffic page.

 

