New Guidelines For Treating Seasonal Allergies Show Less Is More

DETROIT (WWJ) – Seasonal allergies from things like pollen or mold can leave you feeling miserable — with itchy eyes, a stuffy nose and lots of sneezing. New guidelines are out offering relief in those 12 and over.
When it comes to treating seasonal allergies less is more, according to new guidelines from the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.
The guidelines recommend skipping oral antihistamines, like Benadryl and Zyrtec, and instead reaching for a nasal steroid first to prevent the allergic reaction from occurring.
“The Flonase, Nasonex, Nasacort, Rhinocort — those are recommended to be used alone as the first line treatment,” said Dr. Jennifer Appleyard, chief of allergy and immunology at St. John Hospital.
Appleyard added that it’s always a good idea to see your allergist first to come up with a treatment plan.
The Food and Drug Administration estimates that there are approximately 36 million people in the United States who suffer from seasonal allergies.