Pitcher Roy Halladay Dies In Gulf Of Mexico Plane Crash

HOLIDAY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed that former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said during a news conference that Halladay’s ICON A5 went down about noon Tuesday near Holiday, Florida.

The sheriff’s office marine unit responded to the downed plane and found Halladay’s body. No survivors were found.

They said they couldn’t confirm if there were additional passengers on the plane or say where it was headed.

Halladay retired in 2013 after 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays followed by four seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.

