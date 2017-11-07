Plea Deal: Rizzo To Forfeit $4M In Connection With Trash Hauling Bribery Scheme

MACOMB (WWJ) – A key person in the center of several Macomb County corruption cases is expected to plead guilty to bribery charges and give up $4 million seized by federal investigators.

Forty-seven-year old Chuck Rizzo of Bloomfield Township was the CEO of Rizzo Environmental Services when the company landed contracts in Clinton, Chesterfield and Macomb Townships.

It is believed Rizzo paid thousands of dollars to Township trustees in order to win those bids.

Authorities allege that Rizzo stole from his own company to bribe politicians with some of the stolen cash being used to build a $2.5 million mansion.

To date, 17 people have been charged in the scandal, with 10 of those charged accepting plea deals in the case.

Rizzo is due in court on Thursday.

