Boy Allegedly Ordered Off School Bus By Driver, Put Into Stranger’s Car

(WWJ) Tecumseh Schools Supt. Kelly Coffin confirmed in an email to CBS Detroit that the district is investigating an incident where a bus driver allegedly told a child to get into a car with a stranger.

According to mlive, Ellijah Clearwood, a second grader, was scared when a substitute bus driver told him to get off the bus and into a vehicle with a woman he didn’t know. It allegedly happened on Friday, when the boy was supposed to get dropped off at his grandmother’s house.

Instead, the substitute driver couldn’t find the correct house, stopped at a nearby stop sign and told the child to get into the SUV behind them. The driver said the woman in that car would deliver him to his grandmother’s house.

“This alleged incident is still under investigation by our transportation provider First Student,” Coffin wrote in an email to CBS Detroit. “Our district is committed to the safety of every student and will be working with First Student to ensure that increased safety measures are part of their training process for drivers.”

The child’s mother told mlive the driver appeared to have some kind of relationship with the woman in the SUV, who took Elijah and dropped him off at his grandmother’s house. “He said, ‘I was scared,” the mother told mlive. “I wanted to tell him no, I’m not getting off the bus. But this is someone I’m supposed to trust.'”

