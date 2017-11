Ready or not, winter is right around the corner.

The First Forecast team of Karen Carter and April Moss show viewers how winter affects you in everything from your home to your health to travel to what you eat. Learn how to be ready for slick roads, flight cancellations, ice dams and more.

Tune in to CBS 62 Sunday at 6:30 p.m. to watch the First Forecast: Winter-Wise special.

Check out some behind the scenes photos posted to Karen and April’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.

@KarenCarterCBS and I want to thank Alpine Valley of White Lake for hosting us today. Don’t miss Winter-Wise this Sunday pic.twitter.com/sRaxICZ2uk — April Moss (@MossWeather) November 6, 2017

Driving with Carrie Way @CrestLinc! We’re talking all about Lincoln and their AWD! Watch “Winter Wise” on @cbs62detroit Nov. 12 at 6:30pm! A post shared by Karen Carter (@karencartercbs) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

First Forecast's "Winter Wise" airs one week from today! Set your phone alarm, your DVR, or settle down with the family and tune in! pic.twitter.com/It2RfmJC6E — April Moss (@MossWeather) November 6, 2017

This is what I did today… That’s me in the driver’s seat! 🚔🚨Thanks MSP! #defensivedriving #moretocome #ilovemyjob A post shared by Karen Carter (@karencartercbs) on Oct 17, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

So much respect for the de-icing operations team @Delta at DTW; safety is their top priority. Great meeting this hard working crew! pic.twitter.com/kRcCiINB03 — April Moss (@MossWeather) November 2, 2017

Seasonal DONUTS at The Root Restaurant w/ Chef Nick Rodgers! Watch “Winter Wise” on @cbs62detroit Nov. 12 at 6:30pm, we’ll talk winter food! A post shared by Karen Carter (@karencartercbs) on Nov 2, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

I met some great people @Delta at DTW working hard to get you safely where you need to be! Don’t miss Winter-Wise Sunday Nov. 12 at 6:30 pic.twitter.com/v9DGNULHFg — April Moss (@MossWeather) November 2, 2017

Edible works of art at Bistro82 with made in Michigan ingredients. Watch Winter-Wise November 12 at 6:30 pm pic.twitter.com/kWs26NhZtE — April Moss (@MossWeather) November 1, 2017

Paid a visit to Recovery Park Farms today! Amazing produce in the heart of Detroit. Watch WinterWise Nov. 12 at 6 pm to learn more pic.twitter.com/KPU3oqpa9G — April Moss (@MossWeather) October 26, 2017