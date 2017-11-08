Feds: Macomb County Man Threatened To Blow Up Mother-In-Law With Dynamite

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Macomb County man is facing federal charges after authorities say he threatened to blow up his mother-in-law.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S District Court in Detroit, Billy Street of Eastpointe texted a photo of a pipe with a 9 volt battery wrapped in black electrical tape to his mother-in-law. The words in the text read: “I’m putting this dynamite under your pillow bitch.” He sent other texts, the feds say, including one warning that the woman’s daughter and grandchildren were also going to die.

Eastpointe Police Lt. Neil Childs said the mother-in-law came to the police station and showed them the picture of what looked to be a possible pipe bomb.

“We were very concerned initially when we became aware of what he was threatening to do, and that’s why we wanted to immediately began working this case,” Childs told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill. “I guess he was angered that he did not have access to his child, and that’s when these threats began.”

Childs said Street’s wife had recently left him for another man. He was arrested by the FBI at Detroit Metro Airport as he prepared to board a flight to Myrtle Beach where his estranged wife lives.

[View a copy of the criminal complaint]

Street allegedly admitted to Eastpointe police that he had a device and planned to use it, but did not specify a target. The complaint says a cooperating witness reported seeing the device, telling police that Street took it with him.

As to whether it was really an explosive, it’s not clear. Childs said authorities have not been able to find it.

Street is charged with making threats to injure a person and to damage property with an explosive device.

No injuries were reported.