Motorist Injured After Tire Flies Off Semi-Truck On I-96

HOWELL (WWJ) – Police say at least one person was injured when a tire flew off of a semi-truck along I-96 in Howell.
It happened Wednesday morning on eastbound I-96 near Latson Road.
Michigan State Police say a large tire came off of a semi-truck and struck at least two vehicles. A motorist in one of those vehicles was injured. Their current condition is unknown.
At this point no lanes are blocked, but traffic is moving slowly through the area.
