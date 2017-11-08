Paulina Gretzky Celebrates ‘Sunday Funday’ The Only Way She Knows How [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
I feel like “Sunday Funday” is a term that developed over the last 10 years. I heard it first from one of my degenerate friends and I thought it was an excuse to drink.
Now Paulina Gretzky has taken it to a whole new level.
She appears to be a fan of “suns out, buns out” from some of her social media posts — and now “Sunday funday” is also on her list. This past weekend, The Great One’s daughter took a short video clip and posted it to her Instagram story. In it, she’s wearing a thong bikini with the caption “Sunday funday.”
She also went out in Miami wearing a super low-cut dress over Halloween and she dressed to impress.
Who can forget about her Halloween costume this year? What she is, I have no idea but she made it look great.
I think Gretzky should steal the saying “who’s got it better than us?” from Jim Harbaugh because no one has it better than her in my opinion.