CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Paulina Gretzky Celebrates ‘Sunday Funday’ The Only Way She Knows How [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Paulina Gretzky
NORTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 05: Paulina Gretzky, wife of Dustin Johnson walks near the club house during round two of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC Boston on September 5, 2015 in Norton, Massachuetts. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

I feel like “Sunday Funday” is a term that developed over the last 10 years. I heard it first from one of my degenerate friends and I thought it was an excuse to drink.

Now Paulina Gretzky has taken it to a whole new level.

She appears to be a fan of “suns out, buns out” from some of her social media posts — and now “Sunday funday” is also on her list. This past weekend, The Great One’s daughter took a short video clip and posted it to her Instagram story. In it, she’s wearing a thong bikini with the caption “Sunday funday.”

She also went out in Miami wearing a super low-cut dress over Halloween and she dressed to impress.

Let me tell you bout my best friend @_jeremycohen

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Who can forget about her Halloween costume this year? What she is, I have no idea but she made it look great.

So Fresh + So Clean @kmelnichenko

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

I think Gretzky should steal the saying “who’s got it better than us?” from Jim Harbaugh because no one has it better than her in my opinion.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch