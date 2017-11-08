CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Pistons Stay Sharp, Top Pacers 114-97

DETROIT (AP) – Tobias Harris scored 23 points and the first-place Detroit Pistons won for the sixth time in seven games, beating the Indiana Pacers 114-97 on Wednesday night.

Andre Drummond added 14 points and 21 rebounds for the Pistons, who lead Cleveland by three games in the Central Division. Indiana lost its fourth straight.

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 21 points, but Indiana has allowed at least 100 points in 10 of 12 games this season. The Pacers were without injured big man Domantas Sabonis.

Detroit led 59-52 at halftime, and after the Pacers fought back to tie the game at 65, the Pistons went on a 13-0 run to take control. Harris made a 3-pointer to put Detroit ahead by 11, and Drummond capped that streak with a putback that he made despite being hit in the face by Indiana’s Thaddeus Young. Drummond was momentarily shaken up but played on.

It was 82-75 after three quarters, then the Pistons scored eight straight points to start the fourth, including 3-pointers by Reggie Bullock and Anthony Tolliver.

COMEBACK

The Pistons trailed 33-22 early in the second quarter, making this their fourth comeback victory of the season from a double-digit deficit. Drummond and Avery Bradley both picked up two fouls in the first 5:31, which contributed to Detroit’s slow start.

The Pistons outscored Indiana 37-22 in the second and turned their deficit into a halftime lead.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Sabonis sat out a second straight game with a bruised right calf. … Al Jefferson scored 19 points and Young added 16.

Pistons: F Stanley Johnson (right hip flexor strain) did not play. … Drummond, whose free throw shooting had improved dramatically this season, went 0 for 7 from the line.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

