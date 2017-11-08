Dearborn Heights Cop Charged With Reckless Driving In Fatal Crash

TAYLOR (WWJ) – A Dearborn Heights police officer now faces a reckless driving charge in connection with a fatal crash on New Year’s Day.
The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday that 32-year old Larry Little was on duty and driving a marked police vehicle “at a high rate of speed in a 40 mile per hour zone” when he crashed into another car at Van Born and Pelham roads, back on January 1 of this year.
In that car was 59-year-old Timothy Lee Turner of Wixom, who was rushed to a local hospital where he later died of injuries sustained in the crash.
According to Michigan State Police, Little was trying to catch up with another car to make a traffic stop, when he drove through the intersection at Pelham and Van Born, causing the collision.
The impact of the crash was so bad, one of the officers reportedly had to be cut out of the police cruiser. Little and his partner suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Following a lengthy MSP investigation, Worthy on Tuesday charged Little with one count of Reckless Driving Causing Death, a felony with a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.
An arraignment was scheduled for Monday, November 13 in 23rd District Court in Taylor.