Several Raids Carried Out Across Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Several police raids are taking place across metro Detroit Wednesday morning.

Federal agents and Michigan State Police are carrying out search warrants at several locations — from the city of Detroit to the suburbs.

Sources say agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are conducting the operations as part of a criminal investigation — possibly involving gangs.

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

