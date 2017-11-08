Several Raids Carried Out Across Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Several police raids are taking place across metro Detroit Wednesday morning.
Federal agents and Michigan State Police are carrying out search warrants at several locations — from the city of Detroit to the suburbs.
Sources say agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are conducting the operations as part of a criminal investigation — possibly involving gangs.
More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.
