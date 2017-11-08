Target Is Closing Underperforming Stores, Including This One In Michigan

(WWJ) Target loudly announced the expansion and redevelopment of 12 stores across the country last month — and quietly started spreading the news that underperforming stores — including one in metro Detroit — will close.

The company on Monday began notifying store employees at the 12 affected stores, which are slated to close on Feb. 3, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Stores that will close include: Harper Woods, Mich. (at Eastland): Hutchinson, Kan.; Benton Harbor, Mich.; Macon, Ga.; Slidell, La.; Lauderhill, Fla.; Matteson, Ill.; Romeoville, Ill.; Baltimore (West); and San Antonio (Far East).

The Macy’s at Eastland closed earlier this year, making this the second major retailer to pull up stakes. The manager at Eastland said they have not yet officially notified of a closure. He referred media back to Target for comment.

“It’s not a decision we make lightly,” Kristy Welker, a Target spokeswoman, told the Star Tribune. “We have a really rigorous process in place in evaluating the performance of a store in deciding when to close or relocate a store. We close a store after seeing several years of decreasing profitability.”

While the store at Eastland will close, Target unveiled the company’s newest small-format store in Midtown Manhattan recently. Target also announced plans to accelerate the number of store remodels to more than 1,000 by the end of 2020 and plans to expand its Restock program nationwide next year.

Overall, Target is opening 32 new stores in 2017, with plans to open 35 new stores in 2018.

“The retailer’s more than 1,800 stores across the country are approximately 10 miles or less from three-quarters of all Americans, delivering a shopping experience that focuses on ease and convenience, while creating capacity to support digital growth by leveraging stores to fulfill online orders faster,” the company wrote in a press release. “Additionally, Target is making meaningful investments in differentiating its shopping experience by increasing store team member staffing and training to deliver elevated service and expertise.”