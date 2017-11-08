Target Is Closing Underperforming Stores, Including This One In Michigan
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Target Is Closing Underperforming Stores, Including This One In Michigan

(WWJ) Target loudly announced the expansion and redevelopment of 12 stores across the country last month  — and quietly started spreading the news that underperforming stores — including one in metro Detroit — will close.

The company on Monday began notifying store employees at the 12 affected stores, which are slated to close on Feb. 3, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Stores that will close include: Harper Woods, Mich. (at Eastland): Hutchinson, Kan.; Benton Harbor, Mich.; Macon, Ga.; Slidell, La.; Lauderhill, Fla.; Matteson, Ill.; Romeoville, Ill.; Baltimore (West); and San Antonio (Far East).

The Macy’s at Eastland closed earlier this year, making this the second major retailer to pull up stakes. The manager at Eastland said they have not yet officially notified of a closure. He referred media back to Target for comment.

“It’s not a decision we make lightly,” Kristy Welker, a Target spokeswoman, told the Star Tribune. “We have a really rigorous process in place in evaluating the performance of a store in deciding when to close or relocate a store. We close a store after seeing several years of decreasing profitability.”

While the store at Eastland will close, Target unveiled the company’s newest small-format store in Midtown Manhattan recently. Target also announced plans to accelerate the number of store remodels to more than 1,000 by the end of 2020 and plans to expand its Restock program nationwide next year.

Overall, Target is opening 32 new stores in 2017, with plans to open 35 new stores in 2018.

“The retailer’s more than 1,800 stores across the country are approximately 10 miles or less from three-quarters of all Americans, delivering a shopping experience that focuses on ease and convenience, while creating capacity to support digital growth by leveraging stores to fulfill online orders faster,” the company wrote in a press release. “Additionally, Target is making meaningful investments in differentiating its shopping experience by increasing store team member staffing and training to deliver elevated service and expertise.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch