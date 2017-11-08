Veterans Day Freebies And Deals In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – November 11 marks the day when Americans everywhere honor and pay tribute to those military members who have served and are currently serving our country.

As a small token of their appreciation, several local businesses are offering free meals, discounts on merchandise and complimentary admissions for service members on Veterans Day.

Before heading out to take advantage of these deals, make sure you have proof of military service just in case its required (military ID card, Veteran’s Affair card, discharge papers, etc). It’s also a good idea to call ahead and verify a location’s participation.

• Restaurants

Applebee’s — Veterans and active service members get a free meal from a select menu, featuring a cheeseburger, top sirloin, chicken cavatappi, fiesta lime chicken, chicken tenders, double crunch shrimp or oriental chicken salad.

Bar Louie — Veterans and active service members get a free burger or flatbread.

Billy Sims BBQ — Veterans and active service members get a free pulled pork sandwich with a regular side and collector’s cup.

Bob Evans — Veterans and active service members get a free meal from a select menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

Bonefish Grill — Veterans and active service members get a free appetizer order of Bang Bang Shrimp.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Veterans and active service members get a free small order of 10-12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries. Dine-in only.

California Pizza Kitchen — Veterans and active service members get a free entree from a special menu, featuring six kinds of pizzas, full size salads and pasta dishes.

Carrabba’s — Veterans and active service members get a free appetizer of their choice.

Chili’s — Veterans and active service members get a free meal from a special menu, featuring a grilled chicken burrito, any lunch combo, cheeseburger and margarita grilled chicken.

Chipotle — Veterans and active service members get a buy one get one free offer on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders. Offer valid from 5 p.m. to close.

Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Dine-in only.

Del Taco — Veterans and active service members can get a free combo meal.

Denny’s — Veterans, active and inactive service members get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam. Valid from 5 a.m. until noon.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — Veterans and active service members get a free meal which includes a sandwich, side and a Big Yellow Cup.

Dunkin Donuts — Veterans and active service members get a free donut.

Famous Dave’s — Veterans and active service members get a free Two Meat Combo, served with one side and a corn bread muffin.

Golden Corral — On Nov. 13, any person who has served in the US Military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves) is invited to a Military Appreciation Night for the free “thank you” dinner. Note: Valid only on Monday, Nov. 13

Hooters — Veterans and active service members get a free entree from a special menu, featuring traditional and boneless wings, a cheeseburger, buffalo chicken salad or buffalo chicken sandwich. Dine-in only.

IHOP — Veterans and active service members get a free stack of Red, White & Blue Pancakes, topped with strawberries, blueberry compote and whipped topping. Valid from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme — Veterans and active service members get a free doughnut and small coffee.

Little Caesars — Veterans and active service members get a free $5 Lunch Combo, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse — Veterans and active service members get a free entree from a special menu, featuring grilled meatloaf, southern fried fish, sirloin, chopped steak, grilled chicken and grilled salmon. Dine-in only from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LongHorn Steakhouse — Veterans and active service members get a free appetizer or dessert, plus 10% off for the whole table.

Max & Erma’s — Veterans and active service members get a free Best Cheeseburger in America with endless seasoned fries and a fountain drink.

MOD Pizza — Veterans and active service members can get any MOD size pizza or salad for free.

McCormick & Schmicks — Veterans get a free meal from a special menu, featuring salmon rigatoni, fried shrimp, blackened chicken fettuccine, beer battered fish & chips, beef medallions, skillet bronzed tilapia, and a cheeseburger. Dine-in only.

National Coney Island — Veterans and active service members get two free coney dogs. Dine-in only.

Olga’s Kitchen — Veterans and active service members can get a free Olga sandwich. Dine-in only.

Olive Garden — Veterans and active service members get a free entree from a special menu, featuring cheese ravioli, spaghetti, lasagna, chicken parmigiana and garlic rosemary chicken.

On The Border Mexican Grill — Veterans and active service members get a free Create Your Own Combo Meal, with over over 150 possible combinations.

Outback Steakhouse — Veterans and active service members get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage.

Ponderosa Steakhouse — Veterans and active service members get a free buffet.

Primanti Bros. — Veterans and active service members get a free Classic Sandwich. Dine-in only.

Red Lobster — Veterans and active service members a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.

Red Robin – Veterans and active service members get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries.

Ruby Tuesday — Veterans and active service members get a free appetizer.

Texas Roadhouse — Veterans and active service members get a free lunch from a special menu, featuring sirloin steak, pulled pork, country fried chicken, all-American cheeseburger, BBQ chicken sandwich and grilled chicken salad. Dine-in only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TGIFridays — Veterans and active service members get a free lunch menu item. Dine-in only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tubby’s — Veterans can get a free small Tubby’s Famous Sub at participating locations between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

White Castle — Veterans and active service members get a free combo meal. Dine-in only.

• Shopping

Amazon.com – The site has created a Veterans Day sales page with special offers on select products, including apparel and accessories featuring the American flag.

Bed Bath and Beyond — Active duty military and veterans, along with their family members, will receive 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 9- 12. In-store only.

Cabela’s — All military personnel get a 5% discount.

Dollar General — Veterans, active military and their immediate family members get an 11% discount on qualifying purchases. Valid Nov. 11 both in-store and online.

Great Clips — Veterans and active service members get a free haircut on Nov. 11, or a gift card for a free haircut redeemable until Dec. 31.

Guitar Center – Get 15% off your purchase of $199 or more, with coupon. Valid through Nov. 13.

Home Depot — Veterans and active service members get a 10% discount.

Lowe’s — Veterans and active service members get a 10% discount.

Sport Clips — Veterans and active duty service members get a free haircut on Nov. 11.

• Entertainment

Detroit Zoo — Veterans, active service members and one guest get free admission and parking at the zoo on Nov. 11.

The Henry Ford — Veterans and their families (limit of 6) get free admission to the Henry Ford Museum on Nov. 11.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks — Vehicle entry fees and boat launch fees will be waived for all guests at every Metroparks locations on Nov. 11.