Vikings Add Bridgewater To Active Roster, Put Bradford On IR

Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings, Teddy Bridgewater

By BRIAN HALL, Associated Press

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have taken quarterback Teddy Bridgewater off the physically unable to perform list, adding him to the active roster for the first time since he badly injured his left knee during practice more than 14 months ago.

Quarterback Sam Bradford was placed on injured reserve amid continued trouble with his left knee. The moves were made Wednesday, the deadline for a decision by the Vikings at the end of the three-week window that opened when Bridgewater resumed practice with the team.

Bradford led the Vikings to victory in the season opener, but he has played only half a game since then, at Chicago on Oct. 9, when he hobbled around on his sore left knee and took four sacks before Case Keenum came in.
___
For more AP NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch