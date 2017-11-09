2 Alleged Gang Members, Named In Indictment, Turn Themselves In

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two suspected gang members who were at large following ATF and MSP raids in Detroit and Canton have turned themselves in.

Darryl Key and Carlos Davis turned themselves into police on Thursday.

They’re all believed to be part of the violent street gang Smokecamp – also known as “Original paid bosses” which operated near Seven Mile Road and Hoover.

All together, 14 people have been taken into custody.

On Wednesday, officers with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rounded up 12 of the 14 men who feds say were involved in racketeering, drugs and other crimes according to federal court documents unsealed Wednesday.

The 32-page grand jury indictment says the group makes its money through drugs sales outside businesses in that east side neighborhood. In some cases, gang members allegedly traveled to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky to sell drugs. [View the indictment, detailing the charges here].