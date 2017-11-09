CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

2 Charged In Slaying Of Detroit O’Reilly Auto Parts Store Manager

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Two people have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 69-year-old Detroit auto parts store manager during a robbery.

Twenty-three-year-old Shawnta Anderson and 39-year-old Leviticus Butler were arraigned Thursday.

anderson oreillyauto r butler 2 Charged In Slaying Of Detroit OReilly Auto Parts Store Manager

L) Shawnta Anderson and R) Leviticus Butler.

 

Anderson showed no emotion, says WWJ’s Stephanie Davis, as Judge Barie Blake-Wood entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf.  She is charged with murder, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony. Butler is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

A second female, Ebony Ross, also suspected in the murder, is still on the loose.

Surveillance video shows two women running Nov. 1 from an O’Reilly Auto Parts Store on Detroit’s west side after James Haller Jr. was shot once in the head. Haller later would be pronounced dead at a hospital.

Probable cause conferences for Anderson and Butler are scheduled for Nov. 21. Their preliminary examinations are on Nov. 28.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch