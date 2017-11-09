2 Wanted For Assault At Greektown Detroit Casino [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police need help from the public to identify two suspects wanted in connection with an assault at Greektown Casino in Detroit.

According to investigators, the two men got involved in an argument with two other men inside the casino at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, September 2.

All four entered an elevator, police said. When the victims got off, the suspects continued riding the elevator but eventually existed the same floor as the victims. Police said suspects then approached the victims and physically assaulted them, knocking one of them unconscious, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Both victims — ages 23 and 27 — were taken to a local hospital. The older victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said, while the younger victim refused medical treatment.

It’s unclear what prompted the attack. Police did not say what the men had been arguing about.

On Thursday, police released security camera photos of the suspects in hope that someone may recognize them.

Anyone who knows one or both of the men in the photos, or who has any information about to this crime, is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. As always, those calling Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous, and will not be required to speak to police or to testify in court.