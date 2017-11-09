April The Giraffe May Be Pregnant Again

CBS Local — Are you ready for another giraffe cam? Word is that April the giraffe may be pregnant again.

The owner of the Animal Adventure Park in New York where April lives appeared on network TV Thursday morning and said that he cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy.

“April was cleared for pregnancy about a month ago and we’ve been letting nature take it’s course,” said Kerry Gallagher from Animal Adventure Park.

She also said, “I can only confirm what Jordan said on GMA (Good Morning America), that we cannot confirm nor deny that April is pregnant.”

In October the zoo said that love is in the air for April and Oliver and that April had been cleared for another pregnancy.

April took the world by storm last spring when millions watched a live stream as she went into labor at the Animal Adventure Park.

For 65 days the world watched and waited for April to give birth.

She gave birth to Tajiri on April 15.

