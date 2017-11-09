Best In Black: Panel Discussion On The Economic Impact Of Black Businesses

DETROIT – A panel discussion on the economic impact of black businesses will take place Friday, Nov. 10, at the N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art in Detroit.
Hiram Jackson, CEO of Real Times Media and Publisher of the Michigan Chronicle talks about the Best in Black weekend with guests Rufus Bartell, Kenneth Harris, Zana Smith, Tony Stovall, and Cathy Hedd — moderated by WWJ City Beat Reporter Vickie Thomas on supporting small and black owned businesses in Detroit.
Best in Black runs over the course of two days — the first is the panel discussion on Friday — running 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. There’s limited space and it’s invitation only — the first 75 to RSVP will be admitted.
Saturday night includes an award ceremony at the Music Hall with comedian Ricky Smiley.
Contact Lee Watson at 313-701-4197 for information.