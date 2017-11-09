Hundreds Lose Power After Car Hits Utility Pole In Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – More than 600 DTE Energy customers are without power in Clinton Township following an accident.
Police say a car slammed into a utility pole on eastbound Moravian Dr., east of Utica Road, late Thursday morning. The wires came down, knocking out electrical service to residents in the immediate area. No estimated restoration time was provided.
[Check DTE’s power outage map]
One person was taken to a local hospital, but police said that person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police said it’s believed that only the one car was involved, but unclear at this time what caused the driver to crash. An investigation is ongoing.
All lanes were blocked following the crash, but the scene was cleared with traffic flowing again by around 10:30 a.m.
