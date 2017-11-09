CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Central Michigan Has 5 Interceptions, Tops EMU 42-30

Filed Under: Central Michigan, Shane Morris

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Shane Morris threw three touchdown passes in the first half, Sean Bunting had two of Central Michigan’s five interceptions, and the Chippewas held off Eastern Michigan 42-30 on Wednesday night.

Central Michigan was ahead 28-10 late in the second quarter, but the Chippewas’ only first down of the second half came with 6:27 remaining in the game.

EMU scored on back-to-back drives in the fourth to pull to 35-30. The Eagles punted on their next two possessions, but got the ball back at their 26 with 1:03 left. Two plays later, Amari Coleman sealed it with his eighth career interception, returning it for a 32-yard TD.

Jonathan Ward rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-long 79-yarder, for Central Michigan (6-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference), which is bowl eligible for the 10th time in 12 years. Morris was 9-of-12 passing for 141 yards before halftime and finished with 155 yards on 11 completions.

Tyler Conklin made a 4-yard catch to set a CMU record for tight ends with 11 TDs, topping David Blackburn (2008-11). Corey Willis had back-to-back touchdown catches, of 12 and 4 yards, to make it 28-10. Willis has six touchdowns this season — all in the last three games.

Brogan Roback was 23 of 39 for 204 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions for Eastern Michigan (3-7, 1-5).

Roback’s second fourth-quarter touchdown pass set the program record with 54 passing TDs, topping former Pittsburgh Steeler Charlie Batch. Roback found Mathew Sexton over the middle from 18 yards out to pull to 35-30 and set the mark with 7:24 remaining.
___
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch