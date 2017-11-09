CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Construction To Begin Soon On Village At Bloomfield Mixed Living, Retail Project

BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – A huge project that stalled and was then demolished has now been reborn on the border of Bloomfield and Pontiac.

The development, called Village at Bloomfield, will be an 80-acre project on Telegraph Road just north of Square Lake Road.

The ruins of the previous development, which stalled in 2008, were cleared out over the past month to make way for the new development, led by Southfield-based Redico. Dale Wachowski, President and CEO of Redico, says the new project will include 430 apartments, a hotel, a two-story Menards, senior housing, and a medical business.

“We’re in discussions with three of those right now and it’s yet to be determined which one will emerge,” he said.

There will also be an opportunity for some recreation.

“It’s a beautiful site with some wetlands that we’ll be creating walking paths and really looking at that as a site amenity,” said Wachowski.

In all, Wachoski expects the $180 million project to have shovels in the ground sometime in early 2018, with a completion date yet to be determined.

