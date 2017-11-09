Human Remains Found At Flint Park After Dog Walker Spots Skull

FLINT (WWJ) – Police in Flint say they’ve recovered the remains of two people at a park on the south end of the city.
The discovery was made Tuesday at Broome Park, off of Tuxedo Avenue. Police were called to the park after a man walking his dog called 911 to say he spotted what looked like a human skull.
Police found two sets of incomplete remains, but they have no further information as to any possible identity. Reports indicate the remains are in such a condition that officials can’t tell if they’re male or female.
It’s also unclear how long the remains may have been at the park.
Investigators used K-9 dogs to search through the park and a nearby schoolyard Wednesday, but they didn’t appear to find anything related to the deaths.
An investigation is ongoing.