Human Remains Found At Flint Park After Dog Walker Spots Skull

(credit: istock)

FLINT (WWJ) – Police in Flint say they’ve recovered the remains of two people at a park on the south end of the city.

The discovery was made Tuesday at Broome Park, off of Tuxedo Avenue. Police were called to the park after a man walking his dog called 911 to say he spotted what looked like a human skull.

Police found two sets of incomplete remains, but they have no further information as to any possible identity. Reports indicate the remains are in such a condition that officials can’t tell if they’re male or female.

It’s also unclear how long the remains may have been at the park.

Investigators used K-9 dogs to search through the park and a nearby schoolyard Wednesday, but they didn’t appear to find anything related to the deaths.

An investigation is ongoing.

