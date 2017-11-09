Major Traffic Shift Happening Thursday On I-75

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s a big day for the I-75/Rouge River Bridge construction project.

During the midday hours Thursday, traffic on northbound I-75 will be shifted onto the newly reconstructed southbound portion of the Rouge bridge, then back to the northbound side of the freeway at Springwells Avenue. This shift will remain in place until the end of 2018.

During the shift, traffic will have to funnel into one lane in order to relocate concrete barriers and pavement striping. Once traffic is shifted to the newly reconstructed portion of the Rouge bridge, removal of the remaining portion of the original bridge will begin.

MDOT knows construction activity like this during the week is an inconvenience for drivers, but says it is necessary to shift traffic before the weekend due to the rapidly deteriorating driving surface of the northbound bridge.

