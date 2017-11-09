Man Charged In Wayne State Police Officer’s Murder Due In Court

DETROIT (WWJ) – The man charged with the murder of Wayne State University Police Sergeant Collin Rose is due back in court Thursday.

Sixty-year-old Raymond Durham will learn if he’s competent to stand trial, after receiving months of mental health treatment.

Durham is accused of shooting two Detroit police officers March 15 near Ash and Tillman on Detroit’s southwest side. One officer was shot in the neck; the other in the ankle, and body armor stopped two bullets to the chest. He was taken into custody after a two-hour manhunt that night and taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds he sustained when police returned fire.

Durham is also charged in the slaying of Sgt. Rose, who was gunned down while on patrol in Detroit last November.

Rose, 29, was shot in the head while attempting to stop a man near Wayne State’s campus. The five-year veteran of the department, who worked in the canine unit, had just radioed to say he was investigating possible thefts of navigation systems from cars and SUVs when he was killed.

DNA, police said, found on a flashlight collected by investigators at the murder scene matches Durham.

Durham is facing multiple charges including first degree premeditated murder, murder of a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony firearm. He faces mandatory life in prison without parole if convicted as charged.