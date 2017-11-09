‘Michigan Matters’ Spotlight: Authors On Kids Books, A President & A Famous CEO

By CBS Detroit

What makes for a great children’s book?

Local author Jamie Ruthenberg, who has two new children’s books coming out in time for the holidays, appears on “Michigan Matters” to discuss it and what it takes to self publish a book.

Ruthenberg appears with CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and talks about “The Tale of the Beautiful Cat” which she illustrated.

The book was written by the late Ruth Cain, who is Carol’s Mother, and published posthumously with all proceeds going to Detroit Public Schools Foundation. GM was a sponsor of the book.

Mrs. Cain was a graduate of DPS and spent her later years working as a volunteer tutor teaching children to read.

Ruthenberg also discusses another new book she just wrote and illustrated called “Miles and the Best Birthday Gift” which is the latest in the “Miles” book series she created.

Both books are published by J. Ruthenberg and Company Writing Services and can be purchased from Amazon.com and at JamieRuthenberg.com.

She also talked about tapping in to every person’s inner child as Ruthenberg is working on her newest project – a coloring book for adults. Studies have shown coloring books are as therapeutic for adults as they are for kids.

Also on “Michigan Matters” — award-winning radio show host, Michael Patrick Shiels, talks about his new book, “I Call Him “Mr. President: Stories of Golf, Fishing, and Life with My Friend George H.W. Bush.”

Shiels, who hosts “The Big Show” heard on stations across the state each weekday morning, has written numerous books.

He was with President George H.W. Bush and his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, a few weeks ago at the book’s unveiling.

Shiels also discusses what goes in to writing a book and his process.

Then, veteran journalist Patrick Foster talks about his book, “George Romney: An American Life.”

Foster, who has written much about autos, interviewed the late Michigan Governor and former CEO of AMC many times through the years.

Romney is the patriarch of a political dynasty as he is the father of former Mass. Gov. Mitt Romney and grandfather of RNC Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

Foster takes readers through the fascinating life of George Romney and his impact.

Foster also talks about his process for writing a book and then advice for getting your book published.

