Nonprofit To Use Grant To Improve Student Reading Skills

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – A literacy focused nonprofit will use a $100,500 Impact100 Oakland County grant to help improve reading skills of students at a Detroit-area school.
About 55 students at Whitman Elementary in Pontiac will receive intensive one-on-one tutoring through Beyond Basics’ Pontiac Literacy Suite program which aims to bring students up to their academic grade level in reading in about six weeks.
Southfield-based Beyond Basics also has tutoring programs in several public schools in Detroit.
Impact100 Oakland County , a woman’s philanthropic group, also awarded a $100,500 grant to CARE House of Oakland County. CARE House will use its grant to support a program that prevents children from becoming victims of abuse and neglect by promoting healthy parenting skills.
