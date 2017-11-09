Traffic Alert: Southfield Freeway Shutting Down This Weekend For Bridge Demolition

DEARBORN (WWJ) – If you were planning to use the Southfield Freeway this weekend, you might need a detour.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says both directions of M-39 will close between I-96 and 8 Mile Road, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, so crews can demolish the Glendale Street and Tournier Street pedestrian bridges. The service drives will also be closed.
MDOT says the bridges are no longer used and have been closed for safety reasons. Their removal is part of a larger project to remove and replace five pedestrian bridges in Detroit.
Detours
• Northbound M-39: Westbound I-96 to northbound US-24 (Telegraph Road), then eastbound M-102 to northbound M-39.
• Southbound M-39: Westbound M-102 to southbound US-24, then eastbound I-96 to southbound M-39.
The freeway is expected to reopened by rush hour Monday morning.
