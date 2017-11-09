Woman, Ex-Beau Get Life In Prison For Kids’ Arson Deaths

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) – A southwestern Michigan woman and her ex-boyfriend both have been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the deaths of her two young children in an apartment fire nearly 25 years ago.

Krysta McFadden and Clint Dunning were sentenced Thursday after being found guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder in the Nov. 29, 1992, deaths of McFadden’s children, 5-year old Amber Rainey and 3-year old Robert Rainey.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports a prosecutor argued McFadden and Dunning set the fire the night before she was expected to lose custody of the children.

McFadden and Dunning were tried together during a nearly monthlong trial before separate juries in Van Buren County Circuit Court.

Defense attorneys said a fire investigator reported there was no proof the fire was arson.

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

