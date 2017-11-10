Activities Suspended At University Of Michigan Frats Amid Allegations Of Assault, Hazing

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – Activities have been suspended at fraternities on the University of Michigan campus following multiple reports of misconduct, including sexual assault and hazing.

The Interfraternity Council, which governs fraternities at the university, voted Thursday night to suspend all social activities and new member pledge terms after several allegations of misconduct at fraternities across the campus, according to The Michigan Daily campus newspaper.

Those allegations range from sexual assault involving fraternity members, hazing of new members — some of whom were allegedly put in near-death situations, drugging members, and hosting unauthorized alcohol-fueled events. One such event, a dating party, saw couples handcuffed to one another until they finished a full bottle of champagne, according to the newspaper.

Activities that have already been paid for will still go on, but with monitors to keep an eye on students’ sobriety.