A.J. Green, Jalen Ramsey, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL

Bengals’ Green Fined $42,541 For Fight With Jaguars’ Ramsey

Filed Under: A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Jalen Ramsey, nfl
JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars are seen on the field in the first half of their game at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has been fined $42,541 by the NFL for fighting with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey last Sunday.

Green grabbed Ramsey around the neck from behind and took him to the turf while throwing punches at him late in the first half of the Jaguars’ 23-7 victory. Both Green and Ramsey were ejected from the game, but Ramsey was not fined by the league on Friday.

Green was docked $30,387 for fighting and $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Several players from both sides came onto the field from the sidelines during the skirmish, but not were fined.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston was fined $12,154 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he poked at New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, setting off a fight that led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans being ejected and suspended for one game.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch