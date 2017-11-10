Boy Wounded In Murder-Suicide Shooting That Killed Parents Has Died

KALAMAZOO (WWJ/AP) – Police say a 4-year-old boy has died after being wounded in a shooting that left his estranged parents dead in southwestern Michigan.

The shooting happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday outside of a home in Kalamazoo. Julina G. Gibson and Nicholas A. Mitchell were dead when police arrived and their son, Nicholas J. Mitchell, was in critical condition.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where doctors tried to save him, but there was nothing they could do. Police say he died Thursday night.

Investigators haven’t released details, but described the shooting as a murder-suicide.

Gibson’s mother, Linda Newkirk, told reporters the shooting occurred while Nicholas A. Mitchell was dropping off the child after an overnight visit. Newkirk said he shot the boy and Gibson before shooting himself.

Newkirk said her daughter and Mitchell had been arguing about visitation of the boy.

