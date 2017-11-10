Jets’ Kearse: NFL Should Get Rid Of Thursday Night Games

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Sports Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse says the NFL should get rid of Thursday night games because they are detrimental to players’ health.

Kearse was asked about the short weeks after he watched former Seattle teammate Richard Sherman suffer a season-ending Achilles tendon injury in the Seahawks’ win against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night.

The veteran receiver says Friday that he can’t speak for all players, but thinks games on Thursday nights aren’t helpful because of the short recovery time after playing on Sunday.

Kearse says the NFL Players Association needs to address the issue during its next discussions with the league.

He adds if players gets banged up Sunday, they often aren’t ready to play until the following Saturday.
