Lang Out Versus Browns, Ansah Doubtful With New Injury

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 29: T J Lang #76 of the Detroit Lions takes a break during the fourth quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field on October 29, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Pittsburgh Steelers defeated Detroit Lions 20-15. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

For the Lions, the injury carousel continues.

While it looks like Taylor Decker and Kenny Golladay will both return for Sunday’s game versus the Browns, T.J. Lang and Jalen Reeves-Maybin have both been ruled out. Ziggy Ansah is doubtful.

Lang suffered a concussion Monday versus the Packers, with the symptoms surfacing on Wednesday during practice. He hasn’t practiced since.

The NFL concussion protocol requires that a player participates in at least one non-contact practice and one contact practice before returning to action.

Ansah, who has been battling a knee issue throughout the season, is now dealing with a back issue as well. He played in Monday’s win over the Packers but has not practiced this week. It’s safe to say he’ll join Lang and Reeves-Maybin (ankle) on the sidelines for Sunday’s game.

The defensive end has four sacks this season, but three of those came in one game. Excluding Week 2 versus the Giants, Ansah has just three sacks in his last 20 games.

On the positive side of things, Decker looks poised to make his season debut on Sunday after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his right shoulder in June. And Golladay, speaking to reporters on Friday for the first time since injuring his hamstring in Week 3, sounds ready to return as well.

The Lions must decide by 4 p.m. on Saturday whether to activate Decker from the physically unable to perform list. He returned to practice on Wednesday of last week.

