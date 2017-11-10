Lions Waive-Injured T Greg Robinson

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have waived-injured T Greg Robinson.
In addition, the Lions announced that they have signed WR Bradley Marquez to the practice squad and released CB Adairius Barnes from the practice squad.
Marquez comes to Detroit after spending the past two seasons (2015-16) and the first half of 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams. Currently in his third season, he has logged 16 receptions for 125 yards in 30 career games after originally entering the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Rams out of Texas Tech.