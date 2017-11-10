Police: Man Shot By His Cheating Girlfriend In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 43-year-old man is expected to be okay after Detroit police say he was shot by his cheating girlfriend on the city’s west side.
Police said the shooting occurred Thursday night, when the victim went to the 28-year-old woman’s house on Winthrop Street, near Greenfield and I-96, after finding out she was being unfaithful.
The man was spying on his girlfriend as she was having the affair, and he and tapped on the window. That’s when police say the woman grabbed her gun, opened the window, and fired a shot — striking the victim in the arm.
The wounded man then drove about two miles to the home of a family member who called police.
Police said the shooter, who holds a valid Concealed Pistol License (CPL), was arrested and is expected to face charges in the case. Her name was not immediately released.