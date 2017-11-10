Police: Man Shot By His Cheating Girlfriend In Detroit

Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 43-year-old man is expected to be okay after Detroit police say he was shot by his cheating girlfriend on the city’s west side.

Police said the shooting occurred Thursday night, when the victim went to the 28-year-old woman’s house on Winthrop Street, near Greenfield and I-96, after finding out she was being unfaithful.

The man was spying on his girlfriend as she was having the affair, and he and tapped on the window. That’s when police say the woman grabbed her gun, opened the window, and fired a shot — striking the victim in the arm.

The wounded man then drove about two miles to the home of a family member who called police.

Police said the shooter, who holds a valid Concealed Pistol License (CPL), was arrested and is expected to face charges in the case. Her name was not immediately released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch