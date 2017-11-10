CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Matthew McConaughey Spends Birthday Handing Out Free Turkeys

Filed Under: Chris Melore, Kentucky, Matthew McConaughey, talkers, Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving turkey

CBS Local — Actor Matthew McConaughey spent his birthday this year putting a smile on his fans’ faces and a free Thanksgiving turkey in their ovens.

The Oscar winner was out delivering 4,500 frozen turkeys along with 250 volunteers to residents in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. “We believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more you’re going to show gratification for,” the actor said, via CBS News.

McConaughey, who turned 48 on November 4, is a spokesman for the Wild Turkey Distillery and personally greeted many of the Kentucky families as part of the company’s charitable promotion in the area. The actor actually surprised Wild Turkey’s volunteers as well, who didn’t know he would be joining them in their Thanksgiving handout.

“Let’s go make some people happy and put some smiles on some faces… There’s some people that are gonna be happy to get ‘em,” the birthday boy told the shocked staff.

The Hollywood star’s Facebook live video of him delivering a Butterball turkey to a several ecstatic women quickly went viral and has been viewed over a million times.

“He was like, ‘do y’all know what’s happening?’ I was like, ‘yeah, sexy man carrying a turkey,'” said Brittany Miller told WYMT-TV about her meeting with McConaughey. “We look, and it’s Matthew McConaughey, which is amazing, because who doesn’t want Matthew McConaughey to be at your front door,” Miller added joyfully.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch