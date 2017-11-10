Michigan Prep Football Scores – Regional Finals

The high school football playoffs continued on Friday night in Michigan with all eight divisions taking part in the Regional Finals.
Check out all of the scores from across the state on Friday night. Click on the division link to see the updated bracket for each division.
Detroit Cass Tech 32, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 26
Detroit Catholic Central 27, Canton 26
West Bloomfield 28, Utica Eisenhower 25
Clarkston at Holland West Ottawa — Saturday at 1 p.m.
Detroit King 55, Ypsilanti Lincoln 14
Forest Hills Northern/Eastern Co-op 28, Traverse City Central 10
Livonia Franklin 31, Flushing 29
Warren De La Salle 14, Oak Park 7
Battle Creek Harper Creek 16, East Lansing 13
Farmington Hills Harrison 34, Linden 21
Riverview 36, Dearborn Divine Child 31
DeWitt at Muskegon — Saturday at 1 p.m.
Escanaba 39, Williamston 21
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 42, Belding 3
Lansing Sexton at Edwardsburg — Saturday at 1 p.m.
River Rogue at Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood — Saturday at 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids West Catholic 28, Portland 26
Menominee at Reed City — Saturday at 6 p.m.
Muskegon Oakridge at Saginaw Swan Valley — Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Algonac at Frankenmuth — Saturday at 1 p.m.
Traverse City St. Francis 33, Millington 26
Warren Michigan Collegiate 32, Blissfield 6
Ithaca at Montague — Saturday at 1 p.m.
Jackson Lumen Christi at Watervliet — Saturday at 1 p.m.
Madison Heights Madison 22, Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 20
Saugatuck 7, Cassopolis 6
Breckenridge at Lake City — Saturday at 1 p.m.
Pewamo-Westphalia at Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker — Saturday at 1 p.m.
Saginaw Nouvel 54, Lincoln-Alcona 34
Frankfort at Iron River West Iron County — Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Climax-Scotts at Mendon — Saturday at 1 p.m.
Clarkston Everest Collegiate at Ottawa Lake Whiteford — Saturday at 1 p.m.
